American Express Signal 18/12: Time To Cash Out? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $369.26 (the lower band of its horizontal resistance level) and $387.49 (the upper band of its horizontal resistance level).Market Index Analysis
- American Express (AXP) is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. The S&P 500 broke down below its horizontal resistance zone with rising bearish momentum. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 turned bearish with a descending trendline.
- The AXP D1 chart shows price action inside a horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a descending trendline, approaching a bearish crossover. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. AXP corrected less than the S&P 500, a lone bullish development, but bearish momentum is accelerating.
- AXP Entry Level: Between $369.26 and $387.49 AXP Take Profit: Between $302.51 and $309.81 AXP Stop Loss: Between $399.12 and $407.10 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.24
