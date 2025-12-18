Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BTC/USD Forecast: Consolidates After Recent Collapse (Chart)

BTC/USD Forecast: Consolidates After Recent Collapse (Chart)


2025-12-18 02:13:20
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
  • Bitcoin consolidated after a prior collapse, with resistance near $93,000 and support between $80,000 and $84,000.
  • Longer-term buyers may nibble, but broader upside depends on risk appetite and strength in other markets.

Bitcoin has been very noisy during Wednesday trading as we continue to see a bit of consolidation. Quite frankly, consolidation is a good thing for Bitcoin due to the fact that the market had collapsed previously. At this point, it looks like the $93,000 level is an area that is going to remain very difficult to break above. And now that the 50-day EMA is sitting just above there, I think it all adds more resistance to the market.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

That being said, I think the longer we go sideways, the more likely it is that Bitcoin will recover. The $84,000 level is support, and I think that extends down to the $80,000 level. In general, this is a market that I think if you are a longer-term believer in you probably are already starting to take a little bit of a nibble in the Bitcoin market in order to try to take advantage of what could end up being a very low price.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewDownside Risk and Broader Market Influence

That being said, if the market were to break down below the $80,000 level, then you would have a major problem in this market. We probably drop down to the $75,000 level, and then eventually $65,000. Keep in mind, a lot of this will come down to whether or not risk appetite is starting to pick up, and there is a real possibility that we are starting to turn the corner in Bitcoin, but I think it's early.

I think unless you are a longer-term trader, you probably are looking for momentum to the upside to actually stick in order to get long in the market. Because of this, it's almost like a two-speed market at the moment. And as a result, I think we've got a situation where it really comes down to whether or not we can get other assets, such as the stock market, technology stocks, et cetera, to take off. Then I think Bitcoin will follow.

Ready to trade Bitcoin forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.

MENAFN18122025000131011023ID1110499689



Daily Forex

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search