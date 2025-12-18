India's Telecom Exports Surge 72% To Rs 18,406 Cr In Five Years

MENAFN - KNN India)India's telecom exports have surged 72 per cent over the past five years, rising from Rs 10,000 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 18,406 crore in 2024–25, while imports have remained stable at around Rs 51,000 crore.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, stated this in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, noting that the figures reflect India's growing self-reliance in the telecom sector.

Highlighting 5G progress, Scindia said that 767 out of 778 districts are now connected to the 5G network. India currently has 36 crore 5G subscribers, expected to rise to 42 crore by 2026 and reach 100 crore by 2030.

On satellite communications (SATCOM), the Minister emphasised the need to provide connectivity to areas beyond the reach of conventional base stations, backhaul networks, or optical fibre.

He added that India has taken decisive steps to make SATCOM services available nationwide.

Scindia outlined that the SATCOM policy framework is fully in place, with spectrum ready for administrative assignment.

Licences have been issued to Starlink, OneWeb, and Reliance. Commercial operations will commence once spectrum charges are determined by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and security clearances are obtained.

Operators have been provided sample spectrum for demonstrations, with approvals contingent on compliance with security norms, including hosting international gateways within India.

The Minister reiterated that the government aims to offer a comprehensive range of telecom services to all customers, enabling informed choices based on needs and price points.

(KNN Bureau)