Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UP Received Rs 311 Crores From Centre Under Two MSME Schemes In FY25: Govt Data

UP Received Rs 311 Crores From Centre Under Two MSME Schemes In FY25: Govt Data


2025-12-18 02:09:34
(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Dec 18 (KNN) Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha said that the Centre supplements the efforts of states and union territories through various schemes aimed at promoting and developing MSMEs.

In response to the question on financial support extended to Uttar Pradesh in 2024–25, the Minister said that funds were allocated to the state under key Central schemes, including the Khadi Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (KGVY) and the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Under KGVY, an allocation of Rs 6,962.11 lakh was made, while PMEGP received Rs 24,113.28 lakh for the State during the financial year, she said in her written reply.

Credit Guarantee and Cluster Development Initiatives

The Minister also referred to the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for MSEs, under which collateral-free loans are extended to eligible enterprises through the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).

On cluster development, she noted that the Ministry implements the Micro and Small Enterprises–Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) to boost productivity and competitiveness through common facilities and infrastructure development.

During 2024–25, one project-a flatted factory complex at the UPSIC Industrial Area in Amausi, Lucknow-was approved at a total cost of Rs 34.30 crore, with a Government of India grant of Rs 10.50 crore.

However, the Minister clarified that no proposals for establishing MSME clusters in the Bundelkhand districts of Jhansi, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Chitrakoot have been received from the Uttar Pradesh government under the MSE-CDP scheme.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN18122025000155011030ID1110499583



KNN India

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search