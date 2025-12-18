Brother Ink Tank Series Celebrates 10 Years Of Reliability In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd., a Japanese multinational company and global leader in printing and imaging solutions, celebrates a decade of its Ink Tank printer series in India, marking ten years of innovation, high performance, and value-driven technology that has supported millions of users nationwide.

A Decade of Innovation & Trust, 10 Years of Brother InkTank

Since introducing its first Ink Tank printer to the Indian market in 2015, Brother has focused on delivering durable, cost-effective, and user-friendly printing solutions tailored for homes, offices, and small businesses. Over the years, the Ink Tank series has earned a strong reputation for dependable performance, becoming a preferred printing choice for millions across the country.

A Decade of Reliable Innovation

Across three series of Ink Tank printers, Brother has continuously refined its technology to meet evolving customer needs. The latest models bring enhanced convenience, performance, and eco-conscious design, featuring:



High-yield, low-cost printing for maximum savings

Spill-free refill systems for clean and efficient operation

Enhanced auto-duplex functionality, supported by wireless, mobile, and LAN connectivity

Compact, eco-friendly design that reduces plastic usage Professional-quality output with sharp text and vibrant colours

“Completing a decade of Ink Tank printers in India is a proud milestone for Brother. Over these ten years, we've transformed the way India prints, delivering reliability, performance, and value. As we look ahead, our goal is to expand our market presence to 25% by 2026, with a strong focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” said Alok Nigam, Managing Director, Brother International India Pvt Ltd.

Brother International India continues to strengthen its presence by expanding its dealer and service networks and launching innovative products. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction, reliability, and sustainability remains at the core of its growth strategy. Brother Group continues to make significant strategic investments to strengthen its ink tank business. By enhancing its capabilities, expanding production, and diversifying its product range, the company aims to meet growing global demand and deliver advanced technologies, improved performance, and a continuously evolving lineup of Ink Tank solutions to customers worldwide.

Brother Ink Tank printers are available in India through authorised channel partners & major e-commerce platforms, ensuring easy accessibility and consistent support. With a strong nationwide network of 240 service centres, Brother remains committed to delivering reliable after-sales service to customers across India.

About Brother International (India) Pvt Ltd

Brother International India is a leading provider of printing, sewing, and labeling solutions, committed to delivering products that combine reliability, innovation, and efficiency. As part of the global Brother Group, the company reflects the brand's long-standing promise of being“At Your Side”, offering exceptional customer support and value-driven solutions for homes, businesses, and industries across India. With a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Brother continues to enhance productivity and inspire trust in every interaction.