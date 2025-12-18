Biomednewsbreaks - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Responds To Fentanyl WMD Executive Order, Highlights AVERSA(TM) FENTANYL Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) said the Trump Administration Executive Order designating illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as weapons of mass destruction should not be conflated with“FDA”-approved prescription fentanyl therapies such as transdermal fentanyl patches, which it said are produced under rigorous regulatory oversight and remain medically necessary for certain severe chronic pain patients. The White House+1 The company noted ongoing concerns around transdermal fentanyl patch abuse and accidental pediatric exposure and said it is partnering with Kindeva to develop AVERSA(TM) FENTANYL, which combines Nutriband AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology with Kindeva FDA-approved fentanyl patch to deter abuse and reduce accidental exposure while maintaining access for patients who need prescription fentanyl products. Nutriband said AVERSA(TM) FENTANYL could be the first abuse-deterrent opioid patch and has the potential to reach peak annual U.S. sales of $80 million to $200 million, with an initial focus on the U.S. market and a stated goal of broader availability in major global medical markets.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

