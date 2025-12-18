Missionirnewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Enables SEC-Registered Equity To Be Used In Defi Via Solana

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) announced that its SEC-registered shares are now live on the Solana blockchain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform, marking the first time a public company's equity can be used directly within decentralized finance, with tokenized FWDI shares available for eligible ex-U.S. holders to post as collateral on Kamino, a leading Solana-based lending protocol. The company said the integration allows investors to borrow stablecoins against their equity while maintaining exposure to FWDI stock, supported by real-time price feeds from Pyth, and distinguishes itself from synthetic tokenized stock models by directly tokenizing Forward's Class A Common Stock through Superstate, a registered SEC transfer agent. Forward said the collaboration establishes a foundation for expanded onchain equity functionality as regulatory guidance evolves and provides existing shareholders the option to hold their shares on Solana via Superstate's platform.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

