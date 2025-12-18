Investornewsbreaks Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) Provides 2025 Corporate Update, Highlights Uranium Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) provided a corporate update reviewing key activities and achievements from 2025, describing the year as transformative with progress across its uranium, lithium, and gold portfolio, a strengthened balance sheet, and a share price increase of more than 100% year over year. The company highlighted advancing uranium exploration in North America amid shifting U.S. energy policy that prioritizes nuclear power as a national security asset, alongside rising demand driven by reactor expansion, data center and AI power needs, and major industry investments. Foremost said it is actively drilling in the Athabasca Basin, positioning the company to pursue new uranium discoveries at a time of accelerating demand and tightening global supply dynamics.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost's uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company's mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec.

