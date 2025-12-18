Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) CEO Highlights Discipline, Scale, And Steady Returns At Noblecon21



Chairman and CEO Moishe Gubin used his NobleCon21 presentation to outline Strawberry Fields REIT's disciplined expansion strategy and long-term approach to healthcare real estate.

The company now holds long-term leasehold interests in 142 healthcare facilities with more than 15,500 licensed beds across 10 states.

Gubin emphasized a conservative acquisition philosophy, with each property evaluated from an operator's perspective despite the company's role as a self-administered REIT.

The REIT has consistently collected 100% of rents and maintains long-term triple-net leases with 3% annual increases.

Third-quarter 2025 results showed continued momentum, including rental income of $39.7 million and AFFO of $18.1 million. The company maintains a payout ratio below 50%, allowing retained cash flow to fund acquisitions and support long-term AFFO growth.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE American: STRW), a self-administered real estate investment trust specializing in healthcare-related properties, recently attended NobleCon21, where it reinforced how key concepts of disciplined acquisition, predictable cash flow, and long-term stability form the core of its strategy. Speaking at the annual growth event hosted by Noble Capital Markets, Chairman and CEO Moishe Gubin described a methodical expansion approach that has allowed the company to build one of the larger skilled-nursing-focused real estate portfolios in the United States ( ).

The company concentrates on the acquisition, and leasing of skilled nursing and other healthcare-related properties. It does not develop or operate the facilities it owns. Instead, Strawberry Fields enters long-term triple-net leases with skilled operators, a structure that places operating...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN