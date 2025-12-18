Egypt's Food Industry Exports Surge 11% To Exceed $5.8Bn This Year

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's food industry exports reached more than $5.8bn during the first ten months of 2024, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development Kamel al-Wazir said on Thursday.

Opening the fourth annual“Food Egypt” conference, Wazir, who also serves as Minister of Industry and Transport, stated that agricultural exports similarly grew by 11% to surpass $4.7bn during the 2024/2025 export season. He attributed this growth to the resilience of national industries despite global crises and the state's focus on high-value competitive sectors.

“The Ministry of Industry aims to achieve integration between local supply chains and global markets to close import gaps and increase exports,” Wazir said. He noted that the ministry is implementing a strategy to localise modern technology and transform Egypt into a regional industrial hub, supported by a shift toward a green economy.

The minister emphasised the importance of leveraging Egypt's free trade agreements with the European Union, the Arab world, Africa, and the Americas-including the Qualifying Industrial Zones (QIZ) agreement-to allow Egyptian products duty-free access to international markets.

Wazir added that the government is working to reopen stalled factories and regularise the status of existing facilities to enhance production capacity. He highlighted that the food processing sector plays a vital role in national food security by converting perishable seasonal crops into diverse, value-added products.

During the conference, held under the theme“Competitive Industry... Sustainable Future,” Wazir oversaw the signing of two key agreements:

* A cooperation agreement between the Chamber of Food Industries and the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality to host the Codex Committee meeting on food contaminants.

* A protocol between the Chamber and the American University in Cairo's School of Continuing Education to launch a specialised certificate in food safety and regulations.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, Supply Minister Sherif Farouk, and Ashraf El-Gezairy, Chairman of the Chamber of Food Industries, alongside representatives from leading food manufacturing firms.