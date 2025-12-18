Connecting Purpose To Profession: How Paramount Employees Are Giving Back

MENAFN - 3BL) Many people today feel disconnected; from institutions, from their neighbors, and from a sense of meaning in their work. Corporate volunteering is a practical, human-centered response to this challenge. While this widespread detachment presents a hurdle for global employers, it also creates a profound opportunity. Companies that meet this moment, through initiatives like annual days of service or skills-based volunteering projects, find the path forward is clear: when you help people do good together, the benefit ripples outward into the workplace, the community, and beyond.

At Paramount, that ripple effect is powered by a strategic approach to giving back. Rather than simply offering large volunteer days, the company is focused on matching its most valuable asset-the specialized skills of its employees-with the crucial needs of global nonprofits.

Talent for Good: Leveraging professional skills

To make this happen, Paramount partnered with Catchafire to launch Talent for Good, a program designed to help employees leverage their professional skills to support causes they're passionate about.

Initially under Viacom in 2015, the program was focused on engaging US-based employees through volunteerism. Since then, the Talent for Good program has developed to focus on global inclusivity and connectivity, extending a wide variety of volunteer opportunities to Paramount employees around the world.

This isn't about just showing up; it's about showing up strategically. A VP of Digital Ads might lend expertise in optimizing online campaigns, a finance analyst could help set up better budgeting systems, or a designer might volunteer to create impactful marketing materials.

By facilitating these skills-based projects, Paramount transforms a traditional day of service into an opportunity for high-impact consulting. Employees feel valued and challenged, knowing that their specific professional knowledge-the knowledge they use every day at Paramount-is making a tangible, lasting difference in the efficiency and reach of a nonprofit organization.

A key element of the success of Talent for Good is its focus on personal choice and empowerment. By providing agency for employees to curate their volunteer experience, Paramount employees from across the globe can give back to their communities, create a culture around social impact, and support nonprofits that align with their personal values.

This structure allows service to be integrated seamlessly into the lives of a global workforce. Instead of mandatory, one-size-fits-all events, employees can choose how and when they want to contribute, whether through a few hours of remote consultation or dedicated in-person efforts. This flexibility fosters a culture of sustained engagement rather than one and done participation.

A Story of Connection: Supporting Hestia in London

The commitment to hands-on service remains vital, providing powerful moments of shared purpose and human connection. A recent example took place in London, where a team dedicated their time to supporting Hestia.Hestia is a powerful nonprofit dedicated to supporting adults and children who have experienced crisis and trauma, helping them find safety, hope, and purpose. They specialize in trauma and resilience-informed support for people in crisis or who have experienced trauma-including survivors of modern slavery, adults and children escaping domestic abuse, people needing support with their mental health, and people leaving prison.

Recently, a group of five employee volunteers in the UK, including Amil Shah, VP of Digital Ads, and Barnaby Hands, VP of EMEA Marketing, partnered directly with Hestia to support its mission. Leveraging their professional expertise, the team redesigned Hestia's proposal presentation.

As part of this effort, the volunteers hosted an in-depth presentation strategy workshop for Hestia's fundraising and partnerships team. They began by sharing how Paramount professionals craft and deliver high-impact presentations in their daily work, breaking down elements such as audience analysis, narrative flow, visual storytelling, and persuasive messaging. The group demonstrated real-world examples from Paramount's campaigns, offered practical tips on tailoring a pitch to different types of decision-makers, and guided participants through exercises to refine their own messaging.

Together, they collaborated to transform Hestia's proposal materials into a compelling, well-structured presentation that could effectively persuade corporations and other organizations to support the charity. The final deliverable was not just a refreshed deck but a strategic toolkit, enabling Hestia to confidently present opportunities for partnership, highlight the mutual value of collaboration, and secure sponsorships or funding for its upcoming initiatives.

Fostering a more connected and compassionate workforce

Paramount's investment in strategic volunteering is a clear signal that the company recognizes the interdependence of employee wellness, purpose, and community health. By empowering employees to apply their talent for the greater good, the program reinforces corporate values while simultaneously addressing critical societal needs.

The result is more than just hours served; it's about fostering a more connected, purposeful, and compassionate workforce-a valuable asset that truly does ripple outward, strengthening the foundations of both the company and the global community.

