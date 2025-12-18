403
Recruiting For Good Sponsors Launch Party For The Brentwood Social Club LA On Saturday
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet brunch party on Saturday December 20th at 12pm to celebrate launch of The Brentwood Social Club LA.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Simply RSVP with... to be a sweet attendee; and bring a book that makes a difference in your life to exchange with someone else to enjoy sponsored treats (paella and tapas). First 10 people to RSVP and attend earn special treats!"
Party at Telefèric Barcelona on San Vicente in Brentwood; restaurant is offering $13 bottomless sangria.
Recruiting for Good launches all-inclusive dining reward in Brentwood to fund girl leadership program.
People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; earn memberships to The Brentwood Social Club LA.
The Brentwood Social Club LA membership includes 3 $1,000 dining gift cards (to favorite Brentwood restaurants), $1,000 ridesharing gift card, and 12 months of Sangria.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Do you manage a restaurant in Brentwood? Love to reward your clientele dining for good at your establishment, and help support girl causes too, come to our launch party for good to learn more!"
About
Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM! To learn more visit: Good for You and The Community Too!
Love to dine for good and support girl causes too; participate in Recruiting for Good to do both. Earn the sweetest all-inclusive dining club membership; fine dining, ridesharing, and 12 months of Sangria. Fine Dining + Fun Parties + Sangria!
Love to see the world for good and party in Tuscany too? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; first 10 women to do so will enter an exclusive creative writing contest that takes 10 minutes to complete. And reward the winner of creative writing contest with a 5-day cooking trip for two to Tuscany. Good for You and Community Too.
Carlos Cymerman
About
Carlos Cymerman
