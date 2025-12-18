Steven Montgomery Shares Growth Lessons At IFA Nashville

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- ResiBrands is proud to highlight a new keynote address from founder and CEO Steven Montgomery, delivered at the International Franchise Association's annual conference. In the session, Montgomery shared his personal journey from missionary kid and college dropout to leading one of the fastest growing home service franchise portfolios in the country. He also presented what he calls the six unstoppable laws of rapid growth, offering guidance to both emerging and established franchisors.

A Story Built from the Field Up

Montgomery described growing up around the trades as his father painted homes between mission assignments. He recalled a cold morning on a ladder in Oregon at age fourteen, realizing he could one day build a business of his own. That early spark led him to start a painting company in Texas with a used truck, and twelve dollars in the bank. Years of door-knocking, long days, and a promise to outwork the sun eventually formed the foundation that allowed him to scale.

His path shifted when a friend gave him the book The E-Myth, which opened his eyes to franchising as a model for expansion. After months of refining systems and documenting processes, he launched That One Painter as a franchise brand in 2021. What began with a goal of twenty locations grew into a multi-brand home services platform serving hundreds of territories across the country.

Lessons from the Franchising Journey

Montgomery told the audience that franchising is not a new business, but the same business expanded across more people and more places. He stressed that a franchisor's job is not to make franchises happy or successful but to protect a strong and effective system that gives them a reliable path to follow.

He emphasized the importance of building from the boots on the ground up. Every decision at ResiBrands begins with asking whether it truly helps the painter, window cleaner, garage technician or roofer working face to face with the customer. He also highlighted the need for a profit-first culture where franchisee net profit becomes the central metric gilding coaching and improvement.

Six Laws of Rapid Growth

The heart of the keynote focused on Montgomery's six laws of rapid growth. He shared that growth begins when leaders recognize that others are better at many things and learn to delegate. He encouraged franchisors to simplify their systems, explaining that removing unnecessary tools and services often accelerates momentum. He spoke about the value of vision coming before execution and the courage to set bold goals in public, building belief before building processes.

He also highlighted the importance of small wins that lead to larger victories, the power of improving the product and the system rather than relying on promotion, and the need for a vision that is bigger than the founder. When companies embrace a purpose beyond themselves, he explained, franchises, employees, and customers feel that energy and want to be a part of it.

A Call to Build with Purpose

Montgomery closed by encouraging leaders to dream bigger and build better. He shared his belief that people are catered to build things and that franchising provides a powerful way to turn that creative drive into something meaningful for families and communities. He reminded the audience that there is a great deal on the line in this industry and that strong systems, clear purpose, and field first thinking are essential for long term success.

The keynote offers a clear message for franchisors everywhere: when leaders simplify, delegate, stay grounded in purpose, and hold a vision larger than themselves, rapid growth becomes not only possible but sustainable.