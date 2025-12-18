'Do Not Try To Threaten Me': Karnataka BJP Chief Vijayendra Tells Dy CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, Dec 18 (IANS) Commenting strongly on the remark by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar that the State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra is a "collection king" and that he had brought disrepute to his father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP leader Vijayendra on Thursday warned Shivakumar not to threaten him the way he allegedly does with others.

Speaking to the media here, BJP leader Vijayendra asked, "Is the treasury of the government empty or not?", warning that no one should try to intimidate him.

"I am an elected representative and the State President of a national party," he said.

He remarked that the Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar would do well to avoid speaking about corruption.

BJP leader Vijayendra said that if one were to ask who the patriarch of corruption in Karnataka politics was, Congress leaders themselves would name their party.

He added that he would reveal details of an alleged conspiracy against his father and former Chief Minister Yediyurappa in the coming days.

He demanded that the Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, being in a responsible position, should come to the state Assembly and respond to the Opposition's queries if he had the courage to do so.

He also warned Deputy CM Shivakumar to be restrained while speaking about him.

BJP leader Vijayendra also said that freedom fighters in Mandya district have not been paid their honorarium for the last eight months under the current Congress-led state government and questioned the reason behind it.

He also accused the Congress-led state government of attempting to stifle the voice of the Opposition through the Hate Speech Regulation Bill.

BJP leader Vijayendra said the state government was also trying to control the voice of journalists through the Bill.

"If anyone expresses their opinion on the social media, they are attempting to suppress it and even send people to jail for seven to eight years. This is an anti-democratic move and we (BJP) will oppose it," he added.

He alleged that the Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader was following an "anti-democratic" approach.

BJP leader Vijayendra said that the Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh had insulted voters from the state's coastal region and added that the BJP would insist on discussion on the Bill once the House convenes.

He remarked that the Congress-led state government was trying to recreate a situation reminiscent of the 1975 Emergency, a point also highlighted by the Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka.

Responding to a query, BJP leader Vijayendra said that even after two-and-a-half years, 2.5 lakh government posts remain vacant and no recruitment has been carried out.

He alleged that potholes have not been filled and cited the suicide of an unemployed youth from Jagalur taluk in Davanagere district.

He accused the state government of delaying recruitment under the pretext of internal reservation and criticised the Congress leadership for getting angry whenever the issue of an empty treasury is raised.

BJP leader Vijayendra also criticised the state government for its treatment of a sportsperson from the Chief Minister's home district.

He said Chaitra B, a young "Kho Kho" player, had represented the country 32 times at the national and international levels.

"Neighbouring states have given awards of Rs 1 crore or Rs 2 crore to such talents. The shameful Congress-led government has given her only Rs 5 lakh," he alleged, adding that the athlete had reportedly returned the amount to the state government.

"If the Treasury is not empty, what does this indicate?" BJP leader Vijayendra asked.

Earlier on Thursday, taking strong exception to allegations by the State BJP President Vijayendra that the Congress-led state government was "looting the state to fund the Congress high command", Deputy CM Shivakumar launched a sharp counterattack, calling Vijayendra the real "collection king".

"If there is anyone who deserves to be called a 'collection king', it is B.Y. Vijayendra. He is the reason his father's (former CM B.S. Yediyurappa's) name got spoiled. He should not forget that," Shivakumar had said.