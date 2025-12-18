Talonvest Capital Structures $7.2M Of JV Equity For Industrial Developments In CO

Through its alliance with Clark Investment Group, Talonvest delivered a $4.2 million JV equity commitment for the development of Golden Garages, a 68,880 square-foot, 53-unit fully customizable premier industrial garage-condo project in Golden, CO. Another $3.0 million of JV equity was invested by Clark Investment Group with Playground for the development of the first garage-condo project on Colorado's Western Slope, featuring distinctive architecture and more than 50 for-sale units in Grand Junction, CO. Both sites have experienced significant contracted pre-sales before funding, will be completed in 2026, and are accepting inquiries for additional unit reservations.

Playground founders, Ben Lapidus and Gerrit Van Maanen, have prior experience with over $500 million in self storage investment and development across 76 sites with a total of 4.3 million square feet. Together, the new joint venture will capitalize on a scalable pipeline of opportunity across the Western US to meet surging demand from business operators and lifestyle owners seeking long-term real estate ownership and functional, customizable space.

“Talonvest's ability to source the right equity partner and move efficiently through both closings was impressive,” said Ben Lapidus, Principal of Playground.“We value their insight and look forward to working together on future opportunities.” The Talonvest team responsible for this transaction included Anna Siradze, Thomas Sherlock, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

