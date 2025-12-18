Terrorists, Ogws And Supporters Must Be Treated Alike: J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Dec 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that gun-wielding terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), supporters and those intimidating common citizens must all be dealt with in the same manner.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat-Security Dimensions' UT-level conference in Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor said there should be no distinction in action against terrorists and those who enable or support them.

The Lieutenant Governor chaired the UT-level conference, organised on the lines of the annual DGPs/IGPs conference.

In his address, Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the UT-level security conference would serve as a hub for deliberation and collaboration to develop a whole-of-government approach to counter terrorism in all its forms.

He noted that during the DGPs/IGPs conference held in Raipur earlier this year, detailed discussions were conducted on the theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', reflecting the Government of India's commitment to transforming policing institutions to meet the demands of a rapidly changing security environment.

The Lieutenant Governor underlined the need for coordinated action against terrorists, their enablers and ideologues to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem and eliminate safe havens.

"The real security gains achieved since 2019 must be defended, and every single terrorist and their supporter operating in the Valley, forests, hills or villages must be neutralised," Sinha said.

He said that over the past six years, the security grid has been significantly strengthened and that the coordinated efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have led to a sharp decline in terrorist violence, the number of active terrorists and recruitment.

“Armed terrorists, their supporters, OGWs and elements intimidating common citizens should be treated equally. We must ensure they pay a very heavy price for their actions,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also discussed strategies to counter evolving threats, enhance intelligence capabilities and build a next-generation security grid to address new-age challenges.

“The security threat landscape has undergone profound changes in recent years. We must shift from reactive to proactive security strategies and use advanced tools such as artificial intelligence to counter terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation and narco-terrorism,” Sinha said.

The one-day UT-level security conference was attended by senior officials from the J&K Police, intelligence agencies, civil administration and the CAPFs.