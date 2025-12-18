Boost Your Love For The Game With Aliexpress: Shop For Your Match Day Essentials And Celebrate Africa's Biggest Football Event

MENAFN - African Press Organization) HANGZHOU, China, December 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 approaches, AliExpress ( ), the global e-commerce marketplace by Alibaba International Digital Commerce, is calling all football enthusiasts across the continent to prepare for match day with a wide range of game-viewing gear, lifestyle products, and football essentials at affordable prices.

Shoppers from many markets, including Morocco, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, South Africa and Uganda, can now enjoy tailored discounts and shopping coupons by searching“ African football event” directly on AliExpress.

Match Viewing Essentials: Gear Up with AliExpress

AliExpress makes it easy for fans to prepare for match days with must-have items at affordable prices. Shoppers can explore:

Fan Gear: Jerseys, scarves, flags, and face paint kits to show team pride.

Home Viewing Accessories: Party lights, soundbars, and Bluetooth speakers to enhance the atmosphere.

Match-Day Comfort: Blankets, power banks, and compact football gear for fans and players alike.

Outdoor Essentials: Sunglasses, UV-blocking clothing, and portable chargers for sunny match days.

With everything from cheering gear to home-viewing upgrades, AliExpress has fans covered.

Search“African football event” on AliExpress to Get Special Coupons

AliExpress invites African football fans to search“AFCON” on its platform to gain access to shopping coupons and special discounts on game-day accessories, home-viewing products, and football-themed items. First-time users can explore free shipping opportunities and welcome deals during this campaign.

“Whether watching from the comfort of your home or celebrating with friends in the stands, AliExpress makes it easy to shop for everything you need for celebrating the biggest football event of the continent,” added Zhao.“As Africa's football fever rises, we're proud to connect with shoppers across the continent during this celebration of unity and sport.”

Africa represents one of the fastest-growing e-commerce ecosystems in the world, and AliExpress has played a key role in enhancing online shopping experiences. Through localized payment solutions like M-Pesa (Kenya), Opay (Nigeria), Telebirr (Ethiopia), and Vodapay, AliExpress makes it simple for consumers to shop in local currencies. Logistics partnerships ensure reliable and efficient delivery across markets, with orders delivered in as little as 10 to 20 days for football fans.

“Africa is not just a continent where AliExpress operates-it's one of our most exciting regions, where football brings communities together in celebration and pride,” said Bonnie Zhao, General Manager at AliExpress Africa.“From affordable products for fans to tools that empower local entrepreneurs, this campaign reflects our continued commitment to African consumers and their love for football.”

About AliExpress:

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform that allows consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.