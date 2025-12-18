Dr. Christina Rahm Named Top Patented Scientist Of The Decade At IAOTP Awards

“For me, science has always come with responsibility,” said Dr. Rahm.“Developing new technologies is only part of the work. Making sure they are produced carefully, cleanly, and with real oversight matters just as much.”

Through DRC Ventures, Dr. Rahm oversees clean manufacturing operations that support ROOT Brands as well as select external partners. The company's approach emphasizes comprehensive ingredient screening, controlled manufacturing environments, transparent sourcing practices, and patented purification methods designed to support product safety and integrity from development through production.

Thomas said the awards reflect a long-term commitment to how the business is built.“We have always believed that how products are made matters. Having access to manufacturing that is science-led and closely managed allows us to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

IAOTP and IAOTB are international organizations that recognize professionals and businesses across a wide range of industries through a nomination and review process that evaluates leadership, innovation, and measurable impact.

The recognitions come as DRC Ventures and ROOT Brands continue work on new patented technologies while expanding their focus on clean manufacturing, scientific research, and wellness innovation for the years ahead.