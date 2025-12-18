Tripura Govt Committed To Ensure Healthcare For All: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Dec 18 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday described the establishment of the state's first and only government dental college as a historic milestone that has fulfilled the long-cherished aspirations of the people of the state.

Addressing the third foundation day celebration of Agartala Government Dental College at the Muktadhara Auditorium, the Chief Minister said the institution has rapidly emerged as a key centre for education, medical training and healthcare services within a short span since its inception.

On the occasion, Saha also inaugurated the earthquake-resistant renovation and restoration work of the old Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital building and later participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the new building of Agartala Government Dental College and IGM Hospital.

Highlighting the government's commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister said no previous government had established a dental college in such a short time.

He emphasised that the BJP-led government is working to ensure there is no discrimination in medical services and that quality healthcare reaches every section of society.

“The journey of this government dental college began in 2023. With the proactive initiatives of the state government and the sincere support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the college is moving steadily on the path of success,” said Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon.

He added that students from the state are now able to pursue advanced dental education locally, while people are benefiting from improved medical services.

Recalling that the present government assumed office in 2018, the Chief Minister said the dental college was established keeping in mind public needs, students' futures and the overall development of the healthcare system.

“From the academic session 2023-24, the college started its BDS course with 50 seats, which has now increased to 63. Today, the institution is being appreciated across the country,” he noted.

Saha also said the state government is continuously working towards infrastructural development and reforms across Tripura.

“While the old IGM hospital will be renovated, its historical significance will be preserved,” he assured.

The original building of the hospital will be renovated in line with preservation works of Ujjayanta Palace and Pushpabanta Palace, constructed by the erstwhile kings in 1900 and 1917, respectively.

Erstwhile king Maharaja Bir Chandra Manikya Bahadur started the hospital, formerly known as Victoria Memorial, with 30 beds way back in 1873.

In the early 1900s, the British government took the initiative to build grand memorials in the name of Queen Victoria in different parts of the country with donations from princely rulers.

Stressing the importance of the foundation day, the Chief Minister said it is a matter of pride for students, teachers and staff, while also reminding them of their responsibility to uphold the dignity and reputation of the institution.

He urged doctors to work with a spirit of service and reiterated that healthcare must reach people from all walks of life.

Secretary of the Health Department Kiran Gitte, Dental College Principal Shalu Rai, Director of Health Services Debashree Debbarma, Director of Medical Education H.P. Sharma, Director of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Anjan Das, and State Health Mission Director Saju Wahid A. were among those present at the programme.