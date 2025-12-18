Level 3 Construction Completes Build Out Of Nativa Interiors' New Newport Beach Showroom And Design Center

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, affordable housing, and tenant improvement projects, today announced the completion of Nativa Interiors' luxury furniture showroom and design center in Newport Beach.

Level 3 Construction managed all aspects of this time-sensitive project, self-performing much of the work while coordinating specialized trades responsible for the upgraded mechanical systems, integrated lighting, and intricate millwork. The team worked diligently to transform the 5,000-square foot space, enabling ownership to open its doors before year-end.

“We're proud to complete another project for a long-standing client who previously entrusted us with a ground-up multifamily development in San Diego,” said Ian Mahon, president and chief executive officer of Level 3 Construction.“A showroom of this caliber demands precision. Every form and every finish had to be executed exactly to spec and delivered on a tight timeline. Our team understands how to bring design intent to life in a way that elevates both the brand and the customer experience.”

Experiential Retail Showroom Aims to Inspire and Reflect How People Live

Nativa Interiors Newport Beach marks the brand's first location outside of San Diego and introduces an elevated retail experience that blends high-end furnishings with full-service interior design. Its entrance features a sculptural curved wall with elongated oval openings, where cascading light creates a dynamic interplay of shadow and illumination. Beyond the foyer, the space unfolds into a series of residential-style rooms, including a living room, dining room, bedroom, and bathroom. The layout allows guests to experience Nativa's collections in settings that reflect how the pieces function within a real home.

“Our vision was to create a space that feels inviting, refined, and expressive of our approach to interior design,” said Silvina Petrate, owner of Nativa Interiors.“Level 3 Construction delivered exactly that. Their attention to detail allowed us to bring our collections into a setting that showcases the full potential of our furniture and design services. We are thrilled with the result.”

The showroom is defined by a neutral palette and a sophisticated layering of textures, including fabric wall coverings, curved architectural elements, and refined material details that create a warm, cohesive flow throughout the space. Sculptural designer lighting adds dramatic visual interest, complementing the space's materials and forms. A coffered ceiling crafted from rift-sawn white oak veneer serves as a distinctive focal point. Together, these elements highlight Nativa Interiors' craftsmanship and design prowess, and they showcase an environment that balances contemporary design with timeless elegance.

About Nativa Interiors

Founded in San Diego with showrooms in Solana Beach, La Jolla, and Newport Beach, Nativa Interiors is a premier furniture and design company known for blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary style. The company offers a range of curated collections and custom furniture. Each piece is thoughtfully designed and expertly crafted to bring elegance, comfort, and individuality into the home. The company also offers luxury interior design and staging solutions. With the addition of its Newport Beach showroom, Nativa Interiors continues to expand its mission of helping clients create inspired living spaces that reflect their unique taste and lifestyle. Learn more at nativainteriors or on social media @nativainteriors.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California.