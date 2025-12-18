NEXA Cards Announce The Global Availability Of Crypto-Enabled Virtual And Physical Debit Cards Across Both Visa And Mastercard Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, users are increasingly demanding payment tools that combine flexibility, security, and real-world usability. NEXA Cards are emerging as a practical solution to this demand-offering reloadable stored-value debit cards designed to work seamlessly across both traditional and crypto-powered financial systems.









Built for individuals, businesses, and globally mobile users, NEXA provides a modern alternative to restrictive banking frameworks by enabling instant access to funds, worldwide acceptance, and high-volume transaction capability-without requiring a traditional bank account.

A Practical Bridge Between Crypto and Everyday Spending

NEXA Cards are reloadable MasterCard and Visa stored-value cards that allow users to fund their balances using fiat currency, cryptocurrency, wires, or transfers. Once funds are loaded, cards can be used immediately for online purchases, in-store payments, ATM withdrawals, payroll distribution, and international transfers.

With acceptance at over 33 million merchant locations worldwide, NEXA Cards are designed for real-world use-whether for daily spending, cross-border business operations, or managing crypto liquidity without friction.

Key platform capabilities include:



Instant transfers to 190+ countries



High-volume transactions with no artificial usage limits



Real-time balance and transaction monitoring



24/7 customer support

Secure, private, and offshore payment infrastructure



Designed for Control, Speed, and Transparency

Unlike traditional banking products that often involve long approval processes and credit checks, NEXA Cards are issued with no credit checks, enabling faster onboarding and easier access for a global user base.

Users manage their accounts through a streamlined dashboard and mobile experience that provides:



Real-time transaction alerts



Instant balance updates



Flexible loading options for personal or business use

Immediate card usability once funded

Whether used for individual spending or payroll distribution, the system is designed to eliminate delays and unnecessary intermediaries.

Virtual and Physical Card Options

NEXA offers both virtual and physical card solutions to accommodate different use cases:

Virtual Crypto Debit Card



Card details issued within 24 hours



Ideal for online payments and contactless transactions



Unlimited loading amounts with no crypto or fiat restrictions



Instant access and real-time processing

Spending ready once loaded



Physical Crypto Debit Cards



Available in plastic or metal formats



Global merchant acceptance



Designed for everyday transactions and international use

Supports high-value loading, with maximum balances up to $150,000 USD (Virtual and Physical) or crypto equivalent

This flexibility allows users to choose the card structure that best aligns with their financial needs and lifestyle.

Presale Momentum Signals Growing Market Interest

NEXA is currently in Phase 2 of its presale, which has already raised $96,000 to date, reflecting early interest from users seeking functional, real-world crypto payment solutions rather than speculative tools.

Presale participants receive access to:



Lower entry pricing



Bonus token allocations



Exclusive airdrops

Early platform access

The presale is structured to reward early adopters while supporting continued platform development and infrastructure expansion.

A Mission Focused on Financial Freedom

Founded on the belief that financial flexibility should be accessible-not restricted-NEXA aims to close the gap between traditional banking and digital currency ecosystems.

“Our goal is to give users full control over how they access and spend their money, without unnecessary barriers,” the team notes.“As digital assets become more integrated into everyday finance, practical tools-not complexity-will define the next phase of adoption.”

By combining dual funding options, real-time usability, and enterprise-grade security, NEXA positions itself as a future-ready financial platform aligned with evolving global payment needs.

Security and Compliance at the Core

Security remains a foundational pillar of the NEXA ecosystem. The platform employs advanced encryption, secure payment processing, continuous monitoring, and fraud prevention measures to protect user funds and data. Personal information is safeguarded under strict data protection standards, and privacy remains a key design consideration across the platform.

Looking Ahead

As global commerce becomes increasingly digital and borderless, demand is growing for payment tools that work across currencies, regions, and financial systems. NEXA Cards are positioning themselves at this intersection-offering a usable, scalable solution for crypto-native and traditional users alike.

With presale momentum building and product infrastructure already live, NEXA represents a shift toward payments that are not only innovative, but immediately usable.

