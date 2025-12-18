Acrow's Detour Solution Supports Bridge Repair Project In Southwestern Wyoming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modular steel structure will ensure safety and minimize disruptions during construction

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today a modular steel bridge it designed and supplied is carrying detoured traffic during a project in rural Lincoln County, Wyoming. The detour bridge was installed in the town of Alpine on County Road 104 (CR 104), where it was necessary to maintain the most direct access for residents and emergency vehicles while a damaged bridge is undergoing repair.

CR 104 runs off U.S. Route 89, a scenic route that extends from Canada to Mexico through National Parks and other points of interest. Alpine and the surrounding areas, including Jackson Hole, less than 40 miles to the north, are a popular year-round destination for outdoor adventurers. When the CR 104 bridge over the Salt River was inspected by the Wyoming Department of Transportation in early August 2025, corrosion, perforations and cracking to the bridge deck were revealed and an immediate weight limit of three tons imposed.

Although a bridge deck replacement was scheduled, it would take several months to complete and maintaining access for residents and visitors to a local guest ranch was critical. In addition, the weight limit would impact the response time of emergency response vehicles, which would be forced to take a longer route. A modular steel structure from Acrow was therefore selected as the best option to serve as a temporary detour until repairs to the deck of the existing bridge are complete.

The single-lane 700XS® bridge rented to Coldwater Group, Inc. for this project has an overall length of 130 feet (39.6m) and a width of 13.78 feet Designed to AASHTO HL93 load specification, it has an epoxy aggregate non-skid surface.

“Acrow's versatile detour structures offer a reliable means for enhancing safety and minimizing traffic impacts during bridge repair or rehabilitation projects,” said Brad Shaffer, Business Development Manager, Upper Midwest.“Suitable for a wide variety of temporary and permanent applications, Acrow's bridges are quickly and easily assembled and installed, and keep projects on or ahead of schedule.”

Added Eugene Sobecki, Acrow's Director National Sales and Military Business Development,“Our portfolio of bridging solutions are manufactured with high-quality, high-strength galvanized steel and are available for rent or purchase. When alternate routes are limited or unavailable, project owners and contractors are increasingly choosing our durable solutions to reduce project disruptions and control costs through faster construction timelines.”

