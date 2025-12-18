Openai's Chatgpt Outpaces Microsoft Copilot In US Campus Adoption: Report



OpenAI has reportedly established its presence on U.S. college campuses, making ChatGPT a prominent tool for students and faculty despite initial administrative skepticism toward AI technology.

According to a Bloomberg report, OpenAI has sold over 700,000 ChatGPT licenses to approximately 35 public universities, allowing students and staff access for tasks such as writing, research, and data analysis.

OpenAI Vs. Microsoft

The adoption reflects a growing trend among universities to integrate AI into everyday learning and administrative tasks.

In contrast to OpenAI, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has experienced more limited uptake of its Copilot tool, with faculty usage exceeding student adoption, the report said. Data from 20 campuses indicates ChatGPT was used more than 14 million times in September 2025, with each user averaging 176 interactions.

Campus Integration

According to Copyleaks' 2025 AI in Education Trends report, students are increasingly integrating AI into daily learning, using it for tasks ranging from brainstorming to solving complex problems.

Nearly 90% of U.S. school students report using AI for schoolwork, with 29% relying on it daily and 24% several times per week. Usage is rising, with 73% saying they engage with AI more frequently this year than last, signaling ongoing growth rather than plateauing adoption.

The report said ChatGPT dominates usage at 74%, followed by Google Gemini (43%), Grammarly/GrammarlyGO (38%), Microsoft Copilot (29%), Claude (25%), and Perplexity (16%).

According to the Bloomberg report, Google's Gemini AI and Microsoft Copilot are expanding their campus presence, but ChatGPT currently enjoys the largest student adoption.

