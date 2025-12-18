Delhi Fire Safety Drive: 24 Eateries Get Notices, 5 Ordered Shut

Intensive Fire Safety Drive Ahead of New Year

The Delhi Fire Service is carrying out an intensive fire safety inspection drive across restaurants, hotels, and clubs in the national capital ahead of the New Year and festive season, officials said.

According to Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, as of 17 December, 74 premises had been inspected. Of these, 45 were found compliant with fire safety norms, 24 received notices for non-compliance, and 5 establishments were ordered to be closed due to serious violations. Sood emphasised that "the safety of Delhiites is paramount; no negligence in compliance with fire safety norms will be tolerated."

He noted that the inspection drive is preventive in nature and aims to ensure public safety, particularly in light of a recent tragic incident at a nightclub in Goa. The drive includes checking firefighting equipment, emergency exits, and adherence to building by-laws under Rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010. Owners and operators of commercial establishments have been urged to regularly inspect fire safety equipment and train staff to handle emergencies. Sood added that such inspections will continue to ensure that citizens can celebrate festivals safely and securely.

Schools Shut for Junior Classes Amid High Pollution

Earlier, in view of the prevailing severe air pollution and consistently high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi, the Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to discontinue physical classes for students from Nursery to Class V with immediate effect and until further orders.

As per the directions issued by the Directorate of Education, all Government, Government-Aided, and Unaided Private Recognised Schools in Delhi shall conduct classes for students of Nursery to Class V only online during this period.

According to the press release, emphasising the government's priority towards child safety, the Minister of Education, Ashish Sood, stated that the health and well-being of our children is our highest priority. In view of the hazardous AQI levels in Delhi, the government has decided to suspend physical classes for students up to Class V and shift them to online mode. This is a necessary preventive step to protect young children from the adverse effects of air pollution. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will take further decisions in the best interest of students. The decision has been made with the health and safety of young children in mind, who are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of air pollution. It is further clarified that classes beyond Class V shall continue to function as per the existing directions issued on 13th December 2025.

Sood also said that all Heads of Schools have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions and to inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangements immediately. Deputy Directors of Education (Zones/Districts) have also been instructed to monitor implementation and ensure strict compliance. He further said that the Delhi Government remains committed to safeguarding students' health while ensuring continuity of education through appropriate alternative modes. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)