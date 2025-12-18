UP Govt Committed To Improving Quality Of Life, Says Dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday responded to remarks made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that the state government is committed to improving the quality of life for its residents.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said the government is working rapidly to improve infrastructure and public services. "Our government is committed to providing a quality of life to the people of the state. We are working rapidly in that direction," he said.

Referring to Yadav's criticism, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the Samajwadi Party chief may be comparing current statistics with the state of affairs during his tenure. "When Akhilesh Yadav looks at the statistics on the quality of life in Uttar Pradesh, perhaps he doesn't like them. He looks at the statistics from his own time, when the roads were broken, and hospitals had been turned into stables," Pathak added.

He further emphasised the progress made under the current government. "Today, Uttar Pradesh has changed," Pathak said, highlighting improvements in infrastructure and public services across the state.

Akhilesh Yadav's attack on state government

Earlier, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, alleging large-scale irregularities, selective action and administrative failure.

While addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Yadav said the issue related to the alleged codeine-based cough syrup case would be raised in the Legislative Assembly, calling it a matter of serious public concern.

This comes after Varanasi Police on December 10 conducted a major crackdown on the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, seizing around 30,000 bottles from a godown in the city, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 60 lakh.

Alleges complicity in cough syrup case

On the investigation into the cough syrup case, Yadav alleged complicity within the system. "The STF (Special Task Force) constables who were given the responsibility of investigating the coding cough syrup case are all involved. In such a situation, what kind of justice will this government deliver? It seems the government is in cahoots with those involved in the cough syrup case," he said.

"This time, the issue of coding is to be raised in the Legislative Assembly, which is a very important issue. This issue, which started with a few crores, has grown significantly. Important connections are linked to the district next to the Prime Minister's constituency," Yadav said.

Comments on other political issues

On BJP leadership choices, Yadav said, "5 is bigger than 7. A five-time MP was made the president, and a seven-time MP was made the state president."

Raising the issue of illegal immigrants, Yadav alleged administrative failure, stating, "Firstly, it was wrong that the Bharatiya Janata Party couldn't determine who were citizens and who weren't. They were going around conducting surveys."

He added, "They were calling Assamese people Rohingyas... BJP people were collecting rent. BJP people were collecting money to prevent Assamese people from staying there."

Hitting out at the BJP and the Delhi Chief Minister over air pollution in the state and its adjoining area, he said, "The Chief Minister doesn't know about the AQI. Who are the people cutting down trees? Wherever you go, you'll see purple flowers, but the BJP government has cleared large forests."

Reacting to Giriraj Singh's remark, Yadav said, "You cannot hurt anyone's emotions. You cannot offend anyone's religion."

On Nitish Kumar, he said, "This is an unfortunate incident. It has been condemned not only in India but also worldwide. No one should behave like this. "

On Sanjay Nishad's statement, he alleged, "The Chief Minister must have told the person you're naming to give such a statement."

(ANI)

