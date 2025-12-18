Union minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi/Patna- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in the crosshairs of controversy for the fourth day on Thursday - a Union minister defending his act of pulling down a Muslim woman's veil, his colleague looking to put a lid on the row while the chorus of outrage from across sections grew louder.

The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When the woman came up for her letter, Kumar saw her 'naqab', said“what is this” and then removed the veil.

As opposition parties asked Kumar for an unconditional apology and others articulated their distress, Union minister Giriraj Singh waded right into the row and said it is up to the woman to refuse the appointment or“go to hell”.

Kumar, Singh insisted, had done nothing wrong.

“If someone is going to collect an appointment letter, should they not show their face? Is this some Islamic country? Nitish Kumar acted as a guardian,” he argued.

“If you are going to get a passport, do you not show your face? When you go to the airport, do you not show your face? People talk about Pakistan and Englishtan, but this is India. In India, the rule of law prevails,” Singh said and added that Kumar did the right thing.

Responding to reports that the woman had refused to take up the job following the incident, he said,“Whether she refuses the job or goes to hell, that's her choice (Woh refuse kare ya jahannum mein jaye).”

In Patna, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said he was unaware of the reports and sought to clamp down on the controversy by saying that the ruling NDA in the state has always worked for empowerment of women.

“Women have always been respected by our CM, who has made huge efforts for the empowerment of Matri Shakti,” the senior BJP leader said.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh miister Sanjay Nishad asked,“What would have happened if he touched her somewhere else?” Facing a backlash over the comment, termed crass and misogynistic, he said the spirit of his remark was lost in translation.

The incident has drawn criticism from far and wide, including many West Asian countries, and the JD (U) president is facing accusations of disrespecting Muslim traditions, allegedly in line with 'RSS agenda'.

Congress MP from Bihar's Katihar Tariq Anwar slammed Singh and Kumar.

“These are third-rate people, they have a cheap mindset. They don't understand that our country is secular. Everyone is free to practice their religion. What Nitish Kumar has done is shameful and saddening,” Anwar said.

NCP (SP) MP Fauzia Khan also hit out Kumar and Singh.

“It is very saddening that responsible people do such acts, this will send a wrong message in the world. It is a personal decision of a woman as to how much she covers up and removing the veil is akin to disrobing a woman. He (Kumar) should have given a public apology but instead of that they are saying that what happened was right,” she said. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti also lashed out at Singh.

“Only phenyl will work to clean this man's filthy mouth. You dare not touch the hijabs & naqabs of our Muslim mothers and sisters. Otherwise we Muslim women will set you right by teaching you a lesson you and your ilk will remember for all times to come,” she said on X.

Asked about Singh's remarks, Congress MP Imran Masood said,“He needs treatment for mental sickness.”

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar also expressed his strong objections.

“Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn't mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor... Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady,” the lyricist posted on X.