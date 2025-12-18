MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edison Issues Report on MindMaze Therapeutics (MMTX)

December 18, 2025 9:12 AM EST | Source: Edison Group

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Edison issues report on MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX).

MindMaze Therapeutics is a commercial-stage health technology company pioneering AI-driven digital neurotherapeutic solutions for treatment and recovery after neurological events such as stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Its unique, integrated and coordinated platform spans the full continuum of care. With the US FDA and CE/MDR registrations and a unique US CPT Category III (CAT III) reimbursement for home-based therapy, MindMaze is primed for commercial rollout across the US and Europe.

Source: Edison Group