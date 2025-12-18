Alan K. Chen

Thompson G. Marsh Law Alumni Professor, University of Denver

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Alan Chen (he/him) is a leading national expert in free speech doctrine and theory, the law of federal courts, and public interest law. He is the co-author of three books, TRUTH AND TRANSPARENCY: UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATIONS IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY (Cambridge University Press 2023), FREE SPEECH BEYOND WORDS: THE SURPRISING REACH OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT (NYU Press 2017), and PUBLIC INTEREST LAWYERING: A CONTEMPORARY PERSPECTIVE (Wolters Kluwer Law & Business 2013). The Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication honored TRUTH AND TRANSPARENCY with the 2024 James A. Tankard, Jr. Book Award for the most outstanding book in the field of journalism and communication. Professor Chen has also written numerous scholarly articles that have been published in many of the leading national law journals, including the Columbia Law Review, Michigan Law Review, Vanderbilt Law Review, and Iowa Law Review. He is an elected member of the American Law Institute and currently serves as an Associate Reporter for the ALI's Restatement of the Law, Constitutional Torts. Since joining the Sturm College of Law faculty in 1992, Chen has received several awards for his teaching, contributions to the law review, and pro bono legal work.

Although he is a full-time academic, Professor Chen frequently engages in public interest litigation, representing plaintiffs in many high-profile civil rights cases in federal courts around the country, including constitutional challenges to police use of pepper spray on peaceful protestors in California, the State of Oklahoma's botched lethal injection execution of Clayton Lockett,“Ag-Gag” laws in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, and Utah that punish undercover investigators and journalists, and Colorado's mandatory Pledge of Allegiance law.

Before entering teaching, Chen was a staff attorney with the ACLU's Chicago office, where he was a civil liberties litigator focusing primarily on cases concerning the First Amendment, police misconduct, and privacy rights. Before that, he served as a law clerk to the Honorable Marvin E. Aspen, U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Illinois.

–present Thompson G. Marsh Law Alumni Professor, University of Denver

1985 Stanford Law School, J.D.

ExperienceEducation