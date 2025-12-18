Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
Frank Deer is Professor in the Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba. Frank is Kanienkeha'ka from Kahnawake, a community that lies just south of Tiotia'ke in the eastern region of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. Frank holds an earned PhD in Educational Administration from the University of Saskatchewan and is published in the area of Indigenous education. Frank conducts research on indigenous language education and indigenous religious and spiritual orientations. Frank has previously served as a classroom teacher in Northern Manitoba and in the Inner City of Winnipeg.

  • 2021–present Professor, University of Manitoba

