Alyke Launches To Address America's Loneliness Crisis With Interest-Based Social-Discovery

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Image Credits- Alyke"New community app tackles the "friendship recession" by helping young adults find their people through 50+ shared interests and personality-based compatibility

Minneapolis, MN - December 18, 2025 - As the U.S. Surgeon General declares loneliness a public health epidemic, a new social discovery app is offering a solution for young adults struggling to build meaningful friendships. Alyke launches in the United States this month, starting in Minneapolis.

The statistics are stark. Nearly half of young adults report feeling lonely regularly, yet while mental health apps have proliferated, solutions for building genuine friendships remain virtually nonexistent. The crisis hits young men particularly hard - the Survey Center on American Life found that the percentage of men with no close friends has risen fivefold since 1990.

"Society tells people to 'just join a club,' but that ignores the reality that most adults lack the social infrastructure to make friends after college," said Jyotir, founder of Alyke. "Building a social circle shouldn't require luck - it should be as intentional as any other important life goal."

How Alyke Works

Alyke helps users discover new friends by matching your vibe using:

50+ Specific Interests: Users aren't just "into music" - they're obsessed with K-pop fan theories and true crime documentaries at 2am. They don't just "like food" - they'll drive an hour for the right BBQ. Alyke connects people based on the specific passions that actually define them, from comic-book deep-dives to hiking trails to hip-hop debates.

Personality Compatibility: Some people recharge at loud gatherings. Others prefer a couch, a small circle, and zero small talk. Alyke understands these differences and helps users find others with similar social styles - whether chill or chaotic, early bird or night owl.







A New Approach to Social Connection

Young adults are increasingly seeking authentic connections over performative interactions. Friendships offer a lower-stakes environment where people can be themselves - less filtered, less rehearsed, more real.

Alyke creates space for genuine connection. No performing. No pressure. Just real people finding others who share their interests and energy.

Availability

Alyke is available free on iOS, with optional premium features for an enhanced experience.

About Alyke

Alyke is a social discovery platform that helps young adults find new friends through interest and personality-based compatibility. Learn more at joinalyke