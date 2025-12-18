Gluckstein Lawyers Recognized In Canadian Lawyer's 2025 Global Best In Law Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gluckstein Lawyers is honoured to announce its inclusion in Canadian Lawyer Magazine's prestigious Global Best in Law Report for 2025. This international recognition highlights the firm's exceptional contributions to the legal field and its unwavering dedication to client advocacy, placing it among a select group of leading law firms from around the world. The report celebrates firms that have demonstrated significant impact and excellence within their respective jurisdictions.

This global acknowledgment is the capstone of a remarkable year of accolades for the Gluckstein Lawyers team, reflecting our profound commitment to excellence across all facets of personal injury law. The firm's outstanding performance in 2025 was consistently recognized by Canada's most respected legal publications. This includes being named a Top Personal Injury Firm by Canadian Lawyer Magazine, a distinction that underscores the team's skill in securing justice for its clients.

The firm's successful year also saw it featured in the esteemed "Best Lawyers - Best Law Firms in Canada" list. Further affirming its position as a leader, multiple lawyers from the firm were individually honoured in the 2026 Edition of The Best Lawyers in CanadaTM, a testament to their individual expertise and peer respect. The firm was also prominently listed in the 2025 Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory, a comprehensive guide to Canada's top legal talent.

Specialized expertise within the firm also received significant praise. Richard Halpern was recognized in the Lexpert Special Edition: Health Sciences 2025 for his distinguished work in health law. On a regional level, the firm's impact was celebrated with the inclusion of several of its lawyers in Post City Magazines' Top Toronto Lawyers 2025. This collection of awards highlights the firm's comprehensive excellence, from broad industry leadership to specialized individual practice areas.

About Gluckstein Lawyers

Gluckstein Lawyers is one of Canada's top-ranked personal injury law firms, dedicated to providing full-circle care and expert legal representation to clients who have experienced life-altering injuries. With a focus on areas such as birth injury, brain and spinal cord injuries, and serious orthopaedic trauma, the firm is committed to championing the rights of victims and their families. Gluckstein Lawyers is built on a foundation of trust, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of justice.