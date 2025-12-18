Electric Hydrogen Selected By Synergen Green Energy For 240MW U.S. Green Ammonia Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEVENS, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Hydrogen, U.S. manufacturer of advanced electrolyzer plants, today announced it has been selected by Synergen Green Energy Inc., a leading commercial-scale developer of green hydrogen and ammonia facilities, for its state-of-the-art advanced fuels project in the United States.

Electric Hydrogen will support integration of two of its flagship 120MW HYPR Plants as part of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) agreement for this project. Once constructed, the facility will be capable of producing approximately 210,000 tons per annum (TPA) of ammonia for maritime and industrial applications in Europe and Asia.

This is the third large-scale renewable hydrogen project in the U.S. to select Electric Hydrogen's advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. Electric Hydrogen is currently deploying its first 100MW HYPR Plant at Infinium's Project Roadrunner site in Pecos, Texas. The company has also been selected by HIF Global for its Texas-based e-fuels facility.

Electric Hydrogen's innovative HYPR Plant technology, the most powerful, lowest-cost electrolyzer plant on the global market, leverages proprietary PEM technology and renewable electricity to produce cost-competitive clean hydrogen at industrial scale. The entire hydrogen production plant is delivered on factory-fabricated skids and assembled by local partners, helping customers reduce total installed costs by as much as 60%.

“Electric Hydrogen is redefining what's possible for clean hydrogen production through its efficient electrolysis technology,” said Pranav Tanti, CEO of Synergen Green Energy.“Achieving total installed costs less than $1000/kW is crucial to our ability to produce green ammonia economically at scale. The unique approach that Electric Hydrogen brings to electrolyzer design and manufacturing aligns with Synergen's own standardization and modular design philosophy. We look forward to building a strong and enduring collaboration with our partners at Electric Hydrogen.”

“Our HYPR Plant technology makes it possible for customers like Synergen Green Energy to produce radically low-cost hydrogen today,” said Raffi Garabedian, CEO of Electric Hydrogen.“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition and delivering scalable solutions to enable new advanced fuel economies in the U.S. and globally.”

The project is expected to reach final investment decision in 2026, and the facility is targeted to be operational at the end of 2028.

About Synergen Green Energy

Synergen Green Energy is a leading commercial-scale developer of state-of-the-art green hydrogen and ammonia facilities. Utilizing on its group's 30+ years of extensive global experience in renewable energy, Synergen is developing a standardized and modularized approach to its entire portfolio of projects. Synergen aims to be a pioneer in bringing the most cost competitive green fuels to the market. We are advancing our portfolio of projects across the United States and India to supply cost-competitive clean fuels to global markets. Our mission is to accelerate the energy transition by making clean hydrogen and its derivatives accessible, and affordable for global end users. Synergen was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Houston, TX. To learn more, please visit:

About Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen manufactures, delivers and commissions the world's most powerful electrolyzers to make clean hydrogen projects economically viable today. The company's complete HYPR Plant includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into the lowest cost clean hydrogen. Electric Hydrogen has a team of more than 300 people in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts. To learn more about how critical industries leverage Electric Hydrogen's advanced PEM technology, visit .

