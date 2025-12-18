Veritext Legal Solutions Announces 2026 CPD, CEU, And CLE Educational Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning CLE series and reimagined CEU curriculum serve legal professionals across North America

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting and litigation support services, today announced its 2026 schedule of Continuing Legal Education (CLE), Continuing Professional Development (CPD), and Continuing Education Unit (CEU) programs for legal professionals and court reporting partners across the United States and Canada.

Anchored by Veritext's award-winning CLE program, the 2026 lineup offers a full year of complimentary, accredited education for attorneys, paralegals, legal staff, court reporters, legal transcriptionists, and videographers.

“Professional education is one of the most important ways we support the legal community,” said Jenny Schlueter, VP of Marketing for Veritext.“Our award-winning CLE series, our updated CEU curriculum, and our CPD webinars are all designed to help professionals work smarter, protect the record, and stay ahead of the changes reshaping this industry.”

2026 Award-Winning CLE Program

Veritext's complimentary CLE program, recognized for its practical, ethics-focused curriculum and timely exploration of legal technology, returns in 2026 with monthly webinars. Sessions will help legal professionals work smarter, faster, and more efficiently while addressing real-world issues including the use of AI in litigation, data security, complex case management, and social media ethics.

To view the 2026 CLE schedule and register for upcoming programs, visit .

2026 CEU Webinar Program

In parallel with its CLE offerings, Veritext is launching a reimagined 2026 CEU webinar program, 'The Power of the Professional in the Room,' for its Partner community, including court reporters, legal transcriptionists, and videographers.

Sessions will emphasize that the strength in the profession comes not from capture method, but from the skill, judgment, and professionalism of the individual. Through big-picture discussions, practical skill-building, and expert-led panels, these monthly webinars will equip court reporters, videographers, and transcriptionists with the tools necessary to adapt to industry change, engage confidently with evolving technology, and advocate for themselves and the profession.

To view the 2026 CEU schedule and register for upcoming programs, visit .

2026 CPD Webinar Program (Canada)

Veritext's CPD webinar program returns in 2026 with core programs offered quarterly for Canadian legal professionals. The 2026 topics and dates include:



AI & The Record – March 4, 2026

Let's Get Technical: Data Security Ethics – May 13, 2026

Complex Cases Simplified – July 22, 2026 Social Media Ethics – October 21, 2026

To view the 2026 CPD schedule and register for upcoming programs, visit .

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details-so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

