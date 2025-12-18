Leverage Shares By Themes Expands Its Single Stock Leveraged ETF Suite To Include NIO, SNAP, BIDU, CNC, KLAC, PBR, And VALE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes expand their offering withnew single stock leveraged ETFs, available for trading starting December 18, 2025. These products are designed to empower investors to amplify returns (up and down) and actively engage with the performance of Nio Inc., Snap Inc., Baidu Inc., Centene Corp., KLA Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro, and Vale

The new ETFs are tailored to target a 200% exposure to the daily performance of their underlying stocks, offering sophisticated traders and the retail investor efficient tools to help capitalize on market movements at an industry-low management fee for single stock leveraged ETFs at.75%.*

The new ETFs are:

NIOG – Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF [Nio Inc]

SNAG – Leverage Shares 2X Long SNAP Daily ETF [Snap Corp]

BIDG – Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF [Baidu Inc]

CNCG – Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF [Centene Corp]

KLAG – Leverage Shares 2X Long KLAC Daily ETF [KLA Corp]

PBRG – Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF [Petroleo Brasileiro]

VALG – Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF [Vale SA]

"We are closing out 2025 very strong, completing a year where we launched 59 new strategies. Our commitment to product innovation remains strong, with plans to continue expansion in the new year” - Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer, Themes ETFs.

As part of the Leverage Shares by Themes offering, these new funds aim to provide investors with amplified exposure to a range of potentially high-growth innovators across industries. These funds bring the total count of Leveraged Single Stock Daily ETFs at Leverage Shares by Themes to 60.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arielle Shternfeld, Director, Communications and Advisor Relations

...

+1 (860) 716-3686

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders of Leverage Shares in 2023 to offer thematic and sector-based products in the US. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit .

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the“Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. For more information, please visit

1Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.

Investment involves significant risk. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

*Fee comparison source: Trackinsight, Universe of Leveraged and Inverse Single-Asset ETFs, as of 16 January 2025. All Averages are asset-weighted.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the“Investment Advisory Agreement”), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost; current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Returns for performance for one year and under are cumulative, not annualized. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For additional information, see the fund(s) prospectus.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if NIO, SNAP, BIDU, CNC, KLAC, PBR, or VALE respectively, has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if NIO, SNAP, BIDU, CNC, KLAC, PBR, or VALE performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of NIO, SNAP, BIDU, CNC, KLAC, PBR, or VALE falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.