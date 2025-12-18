403
Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared For Capital Share And Preferred Shares
| Distribution Details
|Capital Share (YCM)
|$0.05000
|Class I Preferred Share
|$0.02500
|Class II Preferred Share
|$0.03125
|Record Date:
|December 31, 2025
|Payable Date:
|January 9, 2026
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|...
