INCOME FINANCIAL Declares Monthly Distribution


2025-12-18 09:17:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07767 per unit. The distribution is payable January 9, 2026 to unit holders on record as at December 31, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.07767 per unit based on the VWAP of $9.32 payable on January 9, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $39.67 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details
Trust Unit (INC) $0.07767
Record Date: December 31, 2025
Payable Date: January 9, 2026

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443

