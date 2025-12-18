Gannet Biochem To Participate In Biotech Showcase 2025

Gannet BioChem will be represented by Nicholas Shackley, CEO, and Adam Sanford, Senior Director of Business Development, who will be available for partnering discussions both during Biotech Showcase and throughout the broader J.P. Morgan conference week. The team welcomes connections and informal meetings, including availability outside the conference venue as needed.

With increasing demand for specialized polymer-based technologies in biologics and advanced therapeutics, Gannet BioChem continues to expand its presence at key industry events to support emerging programs and strengthen strategic collaborations. Participation in Biotech Showcase and adjacent JPM activities provides an opportunity to engage with innovators, investors, and development organizations seeking expertise in PEG reagents, polymer conjugation, and GMP manufacturing.

About Gannet BioChem

With over 30 years of expertise, Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO specializing in the development, scaling, and manufacturing of polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents-essential components in advanced biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Operating from a state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. FDA-inspected facility in Huntsville, Alabama, Gannet BioChem delivers end-to-end GMP production, supporting clinical and commercial therapeutics. With a highly experienced team, flexible production capabilities, and a commitment to quality, Gannet BioChem provides reliable, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem or follow us on LinkedIn.

