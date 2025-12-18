Jenny Liagre Of Rockwood Recovery Inc. Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In an industry often misrepresented by reality television and misunderstood by the public, Jenny Liagre, co-founder of Rockwood Recovery Inc., is turning the tables and setting new standards one vehicle at a time. With an extensive background spanning finance, real estate, healthcare, and now the challenging world of repossession, Liagre brings a fresh, numbers-driven perspective to an industry that rarely gets its due for professionalism and complexity.

Jenny's career path reads like a primer on versatility. She started in the late nineties with National Bank of Detroit, working her way up in finance and earning her Series 6 and 63 licenses after working for Salomon Smith Barney. When life threw her a curve ball with a health issue, she pivoted, first into real estate, then into the medical field, inspired by her own experience as a patient.

“Every career move taught me something pivotal, even if I didn't realize it at the time. It all came together when I entered the repossession business. Suddenly, my experience in compliance, finance, collections, and managing people became critical assets,” Liagre shares.

Building a Family Business with Integrity

Founded alongside her husband, John Tsarkos, Rockwood Recovery Inc. is more than a company-it's a family.“Our employees are our family. We started this company together, juggling our day jobs and parenting, and we treat every team member as one of our own,” Liagre says.

Their husband-wife partnership stands out in the industry, offering clients the reassurance that the company's owners are boots-on-the-ground.“Clients know that John's got the operations side covered, while I'm on top of compliance. It's that balance that helps us deliver exactly what's expected, if not more,” she adds.

Professionalism Over Stereotypes

Liagre is particularly passionate about correcting misconceptions around repossession work, which she says is more regulated and professional than most realize.“If we operated the way TV shows like 'Lizard Lick Towing' portray us, we'd all be in jail,” she laughs.“Michigan requires a collections license, granted only to those who pass a rigorous vetting process. This is a heavily regulated, compliance-driven industry.”

Her advocacy doesn't stop there. Liagre resurrected Michigan's state repossession association after it had dissolved in 2014, served as its president for three years, and now sits as vice chair on the State of Michigan Collections Board, appointed by the governor. She's also active on the national stage, serving on the membership committee of the American Recovery Association and recently nominated for a national board position.

Navigating Danger and Challenges-With Data and Decency

The job is not for the faint-hearted.“Repossession work has become more dangerous since 2020, especially in urban areas. We've seen more violence in the past five years than all prior years combined,” she notes, underscoring the importance of training, teamwork, and caution in the field.

Beyond physical risks, Liagre points to relentless competition and has even suffered from attacks on her business in the past years“It's a competitive industry, but most of us are here to provide a professional service. Unfortunately, a few bad eggs try to disrupt that. I prefer to focus on growth and positive influence,” she says.

Giving Back, Quietly and Consistently

While Rockwood Recovery isn't in the habit of issuing press releases about community efforts, the company donates unclaimed items from repossessed vehicles to local churches, homeless programs, and fire departments.“If we can help someone with a car seat, a coat, or tools, we do it. It's just about being a good neighbor,” Liagre shares.

A Voice for Women in Recovery

A firm advocate for women entering the repossession industry, Liagre encourages newcomers to reach out.“Ten years ago, there were only a handful of women leading state associations. Now, many of our presidents and vice presidents nationwide are women. If you're a woman interested in this field, connect with any of us. There's a strong network ready to support you.”

Advice for Consumers: Communication is Key

For those hoping to avoid an unexpected visit from Rockwood Recovery, Liagre's advice is simple:“Answer the phone. Lenders don't want your car, they want you to make your payment. Communication can prevent most repossessions.”

Looking Ahead: Steady Growth on the Horizon

With Rockwood Recovery now fully staffed and seeking a larger facility, Liagre's focus remains on steady growth, continued leadership, and promoting integrity in the industry.“I wouldn't be here without John's support and encouragement. He started this company, and even though he's not the public face, he's the reason I can do what I do.”

