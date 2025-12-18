(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Pineapple Financial to Host Fireside Chat on January 8th, 2026, with CEO Shubha Dasgupta and Members of the Injective Foundation December 18, 2025 8:30 AM EST | Source: Pineapple Financial Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or "the Company"), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will host a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. ET. Shubha Dasgupta, CEO of Pineapple Financial, alongside members of the Injective Foundation will provide an update detailing Pineapple's strategic growth trajectory heading into 2026. The conversation will highlight the Company's recent tokenization milestones, its expanding integration of blockchain infrastructure, and the ongoing collaboration between Pineapple and Injective to advance and optimize Pineapple's digital asset treasury. Virtual Fireside Chat Details

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 11:00 A.M. ET

A Q&A session will take place at the end of the discussion, and a recording of the fireside chat will be available on Pineapple Financial's Investor Relations website following the event. To ensure your questions are addressed, please submit them in advance to ....

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, fluctuations in the market price of INJ and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition, customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements, and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

