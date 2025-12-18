403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bank Of England Reduces Interest Rates To 3.75 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had reduced interest rates by 0.25 percent to 3.75 percent, the lowest since February 2023.
According to the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), five of the nine members of the committee voted in favor of the decision, with four voting to keep the rate at 4 percent.
The MPC said that "Inflation has fallen a long way from its peak of over 10% three years ago, and is 3.2% in the latest measure," adding, "We set interest rates to make sure that inflation falls all the way back to the 2% target and stays there."
"We think that Bank Rate is likely to fall gradually further in future, but that will depend on whether variables like pay growth and services inflation continue to ease," it added. (end)
mrn
According to the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), five of the nine members of the committee voted in favor of the decision, with four voting to keep the rate at 4 percent.
The MPC said that "Inflation has fallen a long way from its peak of over 10% three years ago, and is 3.2% in the latest measure," adding, "We set interest rates to make sure that inflation falls all the way back to the 2% target and stays there."
"We think that Bank Rate is likely to fall gradually further in future, but that will depend on whether variables like pay growth and services inflation continue to ease," it added. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment