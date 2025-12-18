Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Wednesday With Chilly Morning And Night

Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for December 17. Expect a bright, sunny day with chilly temperatures dropping to 15°C. Find out sunrise and wind details!

Hyderabad is expected to have plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, December 17. The day will be cold, especially during the early morning and late evening hours, despite the bright sunlight.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 15°C

The maximum temperature will reach around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This brings a chilly start in the morning, followed by a mild but still cool afternoon.

The real feel temperature is likely to be around 30°C. Even with the cold weather, the sunlight may make the afternoon feel slightly warmer than the actual readings.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at approximately 6:39 am and set at around 5:45 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This gentle breeze will add a mild chill to the day, particularly during the morning and evening.