374Water Announces The Appointment Of Stephen J. Jones As Chairperson Of The Board Of Directors And Concurrent Management Open Market Purchases Of SCWO Common Stock

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the industrial, municipal, and federal markets, today announced the appointment of current Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Jones as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, replacing former Chairperson Rene Estes effectively immediately. James Pawlowski has been appointed Lead Independent Director.

The Company also announced that Mr. Jones completed an open market purchase of 450,000 shares of 374Water common stock, and open market purchases were also completed by members of management which are detailed in Form 4 filings with the SEC where required.

At the Company's 2025 special meeting of stockholders held on December 15th, the stockholders approved an Amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, effect a reverse stock split. The Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. The Company believes the reverse stock split will allow the Company to retain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, and maintain S-3 shelf eligibility which allows for access to capital markets and other financing activities.

“We are pleased with the approvals at our shareholder meeting that we believe will better position our company for the next phase of commercialization. I am honored to lead the Board of Directors and support the continued commercialization of our Super Critical Water Oxidation ("SCWO") technology and growth in our Waste Destruction Services business. I would also like to thank Rene for her leadership during her tenure and wish her well,” said Stephen J. Jones, Chairperson and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of 374Water.“I have the greatest confidence in the direction of the Company and as an expression of that confidence, I have completed the open market purchase of 450,000 shares of our common stock with additional open market purchases also having been made by other members of our management team.

“Further, the approved Reverse Stock Split is intended to maintain our compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining our listing on the Nasdaq, and to make the bid price more attractive to a broader group of institutional and retail investors,” concluded Mr. Jones.

The reverse stock split will take effect as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on December 26, 2025. 374Water's common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse stock split basis on December 26, 2025, under the Company's existing trading symbol“SCWO” with a new CUSIP number of 88583P 203.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy.

