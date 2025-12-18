Manipur Governor Stresses Compassion, Ethics In Medical Education

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Dec 18 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday emphasised that medical education should be firmly rooted in compassion, strong ethical values and a commitment to community service, underscoring the vital role of doctors in serving society beyond clinical practice.

Addressing the 18th Annual Foundation Day celebration of the government-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, the Governor said the occasion was both a moment of celebration and reflection.

He noted that over the past eighteen years, JNIMS has grown into a leading centre of medical education and tertiary healthcare in Manipur.

Bhalla highlighted the institute's significant role in strengthening the state's healthcare system through the training of skilled professionals and the provision of advanced treatment facilities within Manipur, while reiterating that medical education must be grounded in compassion, ethical values and community service.

The Governor observed that the role of a medical institution extends beyond hospitals and classrooms to include research, innovation, preventive healthcare and public outreach.

He expressed satisfaction over JNIMS' participation in national and state health programmes, and encouraged the institute to further strengthen research, adopt new technologies and align with national health priorities. Expressing confidence, he said the institute would achieve greater excellence in the years ahead.

Bhalla lauded JNIMS for its eighteen years of dedicated service in advancing medical education and delivering quality healthcare in the region.

The occasion highlighted JNIMS' sustained progress in strengthening tertiary healthcare services and its continued efforts towards achieving excellence among leading medical institutions. As part of the programme, the Governor released the 18th Annual Report and the college magazine, 'Nongin'.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Sumant Singh said JNIMS' role has been strengthened through its association with several key initiatives of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These initiatives include the establishment of a Multi-Disciplinary Research Unit and region-specific cancer research under the Department of Health Research; a Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory network under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); a State Referral Laboratory for Rabies under the National Rabies Control Programme; and a 50-bedded Critical Care Block under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The Governor, along with the Commissioner and the Director, presented awards to meritorious students of the institute.

The programme was attended by faculty members, doctors, nurses, students and staff of JNIMS, along with other distinguished guests.