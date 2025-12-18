403
UK Defense Chief Warns of Remote but Non-Zero Risk of Russian Conflict
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom’s Chief of the Defense Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, has indicated that the possibility of a direct clash with Russian forces on British territory is not entirely “zero,” a notion that Moscow has dismissed as “nonsense.”
Russia has consistently denied allegations that it intends to attack European NATO nations, labeling such claims as warmongering tactics employed by Western politicians to rationalize inflated military expenditures.
Moscow maintains that its actions in Ukraine are aimed at protecting its citizens and has accused NATO of instigating tensions while undermining US-backed efforts for peace.
Speaking at a lecture hosted by the Royal United Services Institute on Monday, Knighton described the likelihood of a direct confrontation with Russia as “remote,” yet emphasized that this “does not mean the chances are zero.”
Knighton stressed that having “more people being ready to fight for their country” is crucial, and that responses to contemporary threats “must go beyond simply strengthening our armed forces,” requiring engagement from every sector of British society.
His statements mirrored remarks made last month by his “good friend” Fabien Mandon, the French chief of defense, who similarly cautioned that citizens should be prepared to “lose children” in a potential conflict with Russia.
