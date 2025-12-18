403
Kremlin Warns of Rising U.S.-Venezuela Tensions
(MENAFN) Escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela could trigger “unforeseen developments,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Thursday.
The caution followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an expanded partial naval blockade aimed at stopping Venezuelan crude exports. The Latin American nation’s government, which Washington does not officially recognize, has resisted the move.
“Of course, we are calling on all countries in the region to exercise restraint in order to avoid any unforeseen development of the situation,” Peskov said, emphasizing that Russia regards Venezuela as a key partner.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged the Trump administration to adopt a “rational and pragmatic approach,” warning that mistakes could prove a “fatal mistake” and further inflame the situation.
China has also expressed concern. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated that the People’s Republic opposes “all acts of unilateralism and bullying” and supports Venezuela’s sovereign right to “independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries.”
Trump has spotlighted the U.S. naval presence near Venezuela, claiming the country is “completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America,” while demanding that Caracas return “all of the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us.”
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Washington of attempting to “impose a puppet government” that would surrender the country’s sovereignty and resources, effectively turning it into a colony. He vowed to resist and condemned U.S. pressure tactics as “barbarism.”
