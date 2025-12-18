Ovid Therapeutics Reports Phase 1 Results For The First-Ever Direct Activator Of Potassium-Chloride Cotransporter 2 (KCC2), OV350 Intravenous (IV)



OV350 showed a good safety profile, supporting the advancement of the Company's KCC2 portfolio, including the first oral direct activator, OV4071

There were no treatment-related laboratory findings, no safety findings, and no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs)

Exploratory quantitative electrophysiology results suggest OV350 had central activity and spectral power consistent with expected physiological effects of KCC2 modulation; aligned with expected drug exposure in the brain

Pharmacokinetics for OV350 were as predicted, and will inform dosing strategies for future KCC2 development programs OV4071 (oral) is on track for regulatory submission for a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in Q1 2026



NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule medicines to treat brain disorders and symptoms caused by excess neural excitability, today announced results from its Phase 1 study of OV350, the first-ever KCC2 direct activator known to be dosed in humans. The study met its primary objectives to evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. Results from this intravenous program support the advancement of the Company's portfolio of oral KCC2 direct activators into the clinic.

“OV350 is a valuable tool program that supported human safety for drugging KCC2, an entirely new therapeutic target in the brain, which could be a master switch to curb neural hyperexcitability,” said Meg Alexander, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ovid Therapeutics.“The results from this study give us confidence that this new mechanistic class is amenable for further development and reinforces our decision earlier this year to invest in the development of additional direct activator molecules and formulations for chronic use, including OV4071, the first oral KCC2 direct activator. We expect to submit our regulatory application for a Phase 1/1b study of OV4071 in Q1 2026 and plan to initiate clinical studies in Q2 2026.”

Study Design and Key Results

OV350 was evaluated in an exploratory randomized, placebo-controlled, single-ascending dose study in 16 healthy participants (six active, two placebo per cohort). Doses of 50 mg and 100 mg were administered by IV infusion over ten minutes, with pharmacokinetic sampling conducted up to 48 hours post-dosing. In addition to laboratory and clinical results, exploratory quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) endpoints were collected.

Key findings include:



At 50 mg and 100 mg doses of OV350, exposure levels achieved expected pharmacologically active concentrations reinforcing the potential for further clinical development of KCC2 direct activators, including OV4071, which performs with twenty-fold greater potency than OV350 in pharmacodynamic models.

The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse event (AE) associated with OV350 was headache.

Nausea and vomiting occurred in a subset of participants who experienced headache. These AEs coincided with the timing of food intake and are believed to be caused by secondary off-target pharmacology unique to OV350.

There were no treatment-emergent SAEs associated with OV350 and stopping criteria were not met in the study.

The pharmacokinetics were as predicted for all doses. qEEG findings supportive of central activity and spectral power relevant for the expected pharmacologic impact of KCC2 modulation were observed. These effects were contemporaneous with the expected exposure of OV350 in the brain.

Results from the study will be submitted for a future congress.

Earlier this year, Ovid prioritized and directed its capital resources to accelerate chronic (oral) formulations of its oral direct activator programs, including OV4071 and OV4041. Accordingly, the Company does not intend to advance OV350 IV further in the clinic.

Advancing a First-in-Class Portfolio of Oral KCC2 Direct Activators

Ovid believes the results from OV350 support the advancement of Ovid's portfolio of KCC2 direct activators, which contains multiple unique molecules. Most advanced in the portfolio is development candidate OV4071, an oral direct activator that is twenty-fold more potent than OV350 in pharmacodynamic disease models. Ovid expects to initiate a Phase 1/1b safety and proof-of-concept clinical study in Q2 2026 for the treatment of psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. These conditions have high unmet need, validated endpoints, an established regulatory pathway, and traditional atypical antipsychotics are typically contraindicated. Additionally, the Company is planning to characterize the pharmacodynamic effects of OV4071 and relevant mechanisms in additional neuropsychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia and psychoses or agitation associated with other neurodegenerative conditions including Alzheimer's disease.

Concurrent to the clinical translation of OV4071, Ovid is advancing next-generation KCC2 activators from its proprietary library of compounds. These molecules are designed for oral and injectable formulations.

About KCC2

KCC2 is a neuron-specific chloride transporter that maintains inhibitory balance in the brain. The cotransporter plays a central role in regulating neuronal excitability by enabling gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) to exert its inhibitory effect. Direct activation of KCC2 represents a differentiated, mechanism-based approach to treating serious neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions in which neuronal hyperexcitability is central to disease and symptom manifestation. Ovid's KCC2 programs are designed to build a first-in-class franchise targeting restoration of excitatory/inhibitory balance in the brain, which may offer therapeutic benefit across multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

About OV350

OV350 is a first-in-class, investigational direct activator of KCC2, the neuron-specific chloride transporter that restores inhibitory signaling and helps rebalance hyperexcitable neural circuits. Data from this tool program is informative in establishing safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic properties of this new mechanism of action for the brain.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain conditions and symptoms caused by excess neural excitability. Ovid is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures and other undisclosed indications; and is developing OV4071 and other candidates within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit .

