403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Assouline Unveils The Mark, a Definitive Homage to New York’s Most Iconic Hotel
(MENAFN- Copia Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 18, 2025: Assouline announces the release of The Mark, a new title devoted to one of New York’s most celebrated hotels. Written by New York Times best-selling author Derek Blasberg, the book pays tribute to the elegance, cultural significance, and magnetic appeal of The Mark, a hotel that continues to define the very essence of Upper East Side sophistication. Unveiled in celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the hotel’s re-imagination, the book was guided under the creative direction of Prosper Assouline in close collaboration with The Mark’s ownership and marketing team, resulting in a work that is as evocative and richly detailed as the property itself.
This publication arrives at a particularly momentous time for The Mark. In October, the hotel was named on the prestigious list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025, distinguishing it as the only hotel in New York City and one of only two in the United States to be recognized. The accolade reflects the hotel’s unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional guest experiences and speaks to its influence as a cultural touchstone for both global travelers and New Yorkers. The recognition also celebrates the talent and dedication of the team who bring The Mark to life each day, as well as the artists, designers, and guests who continue to shape its identity and inspire its evolution.
A century after its original opening, The Mark remains an enduring symbol of New York excellence. Its present-day identity was forged in 2005 when interior designer Jacques Grange re-envisioned the hotel, ushering in a new era defined by bold modernity and high French style. With the collaboration of Karl Lagerfeld, Guy de Rougemont, Paul Mathieu, and Mattia Bonetti, Grange transformed the property into a world of refined contrasts, pairing grandeur with ease and sophistication with imagination. The hotel’s distinctive black-and-white striped lobby, bespoke furnishings, and artful compositions have since become part of its unmistakable visual language.
Over time, The Mark has evolved beyond hospitality to become a home for artists, designers, cultural leaders, and some of the most influential names in fashion. As the unofficial headquarters of the Met Gala, the hotel has witnessed unforgettable arrivals, creative collaborations, and defining moments that continue to capture the world’s attention. Its signature experiences, from bespoke pedicabs escorting guests to the gala steps to private sailboat journeys across New York Harbor, embody the hotel’s unique blend of whimsy, luxury, and New York spirit.
Blasberg’s book offers a rare glimpse into these worlds. Through archival photography, original illustrations by Jean-Philippe Delhomme, portraits of celebrated guests, and richly detailed storytelling, The Mark invites readers into the spaces and experiences that define the hotel. The journey includes a look inside the grand penthouse, the largest hotel penthouse suite in the United States, and across the property’s most beloved destinations, including Frédéric Fekkai’s flagship salon, Caviar Kaspia at The Mark, Jean-Georges’ acclaimed restaurant and in-room dining, the intimate Mark Bar, and the Assouline boutique that anchors the hotel’s cultural presence. Together, these elements illustrate how The Mark has become not only a refuge for discerning global travelers but a vibrant hub of art, fashion, gastronomy, and creativity.
Assouline, founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, continues to lead as the first luxury brand dedicated to culture. With more than 2,000 titles published and an international network of collaborators across art, design, fashion, and travel, the maison remains at the forefront of modern cultural publishing through its commitment to craftsmanship, imagination, and storytelling.
This publication arrives at a particularly momentous time for The Mark. In October, the hotel was named on the prestigious list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025, distinguishing it as the only hotel in New York City and one of only two in the United States to be recognized. The accolade reflects the hotel’s unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional guest experiences and speaks to its influence as a cultural touchstone for both global travelers and New Yorkers. The recognition also celebrates the talent and dedication of the team who bring The Mark to life each day, as well as the artists, designers, and guests who continue to shape its identity and inspire its evolution.
A century after its original opening, The Mark remains an enduring symbol of New York excellence. Its present-day identity was forged in 2005 when interior designer Jacques Grange re-envisioned the hotel, ushering in a new era defined by bold modernity and high French style. With the collaboration of Karl Lagerfeld, Guy de Rougemont, Paul Mathieu, and Mattia Bonetti, Grange transformed the property into a world of refined contrasts, pairing grandeur with ease and sophistication with imagination. The hotel’s distinctive black-and-white striped lobby, bespoke furnishings, and artful compositions have since become part of its unmistakable visual language.
Over time, The Mark has evolved beyond hospitality to become a home for artists, designers, cultural leaders, and some of the most influential names in fashion. As the unofficial headquarters of the Met Gala, the hotel has witnessed unforgettable arrivals, creative collaborations, and defining moments that continue to capture the world’s attention. Its signature experiences, from bespoke pedicabs escorting guests to the gala steps to private sailboat journeys across New York Harbor, embody the hotel’s unique blend of whimsy, luxury, and New York spirit.
Blasberg’s book offers a rare glimpse into these worlds. Through archival photography, original illustrations by Jean-Philippe Delhomme, portraits of celebrated guests, and richly detailed storytelling, The Mark invites readers into the spaces and experiences that define the hotel. The journey includes a look inside the grand penthouse, the largest hotel penthouse suite in the United States, and across the property’s most beloved destinations, including Frédéric Fekkai’s flagship salon, Caviar Kaspia at The Mark, Jean-Georges’ acclaimed restaurant and in-room dining, the intimate Mark Bar, and the Assouline boutique that anchors the hotel’s cultural presence. Together, these elements illustrate how The Mark has become not only a refuge for discerning global travelers but a vibrant hub of art, fashion, gastronomy, and creativity.
Assouline, founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, continues to lead as the first luxury brand dedicated to culture. With more than 2,000 titles published and an international network of collaborators across art, design, fashion, and travel, the maison remains at the forefront of modern cultural publishing through its commitment to craftsmanship, imagination, and storytelling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment