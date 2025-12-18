BSF Seizes Cocaine Valued At Rs 1.5 Crore Along India-Bangladesh Border

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 18 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized cocaine valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the international illicit market from the house of a suspected narcotics smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

"This was an intelligence-based operation. Troops of the 149th Battalion BSF, posted at the Lawangola Border Outpost, conducted a search at Char Binpara village under their area of jurisdiction. Based on specific intelligence inputs, the jawans entered the house of the suspect in the presence of two independent witnesses and carried out a search. The surrounding area was also searched. Barely two metres away from the house, a black packet was found. It contained a suspicious powder. On testing, the powder was found to be cocaine," said N.K. Pandey, DIG, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

The powder -- seized on Wednesday -- was weighed at the Border Outpost. It weighed 316 grams. It is estimated that the value of the narcotics is Rs 1.5 crore or more in the international market.

The seized material has been handed over to the concerned department for further legal processing. A lookout is also being maintained for the suspect, near whose house the packet was recovered.

"Narcotics smuggling along the border is taken very seriously as many aspects are involved in such rackets. Narcotics have been linked to terror funding and gun-running in the past. These substances are often smuggled to Bangladesh from India, and the BSF maintains strict vigil to prevent such crimes. This particular seizure will come as a major blow to the gang involved," another senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Officials have urged residents of border villages to cooperate with the BSF and share information related to such crimes to ensure peace and tranquillity.

"Criminal activities lead to unnecessary tension between border guards and the local population. This is not good for families living in these areas, particularly children, who have the right to grow up in a crime-free society," the official added.