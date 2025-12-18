403
Lula's Ultimatum Forces An Eumercosur Deal Reckoning In Europe
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has sharpened a 26-year negotiation into a deadline. If the European Union does not sign the EU–Mercosur free-trade agreement on Saturday, December 20, he says Brazil will not return to the pact“while I am president.”
He argues that Mercosur has already conceded as far as it can. The signing was expected at the 67th Mercosur Summit in Foz do Iguaçu, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expected to attend.
Lula said an earlier plan for December 12 slipped after the EU asked for more time, saying it could only vote on December 19. He now says he is hearing approval still may not happen.
For Lula, the reason is simple: farm politics. He blamed French President Emmanuel Macron's farmer pressure and said Italy is also blocking for domestic reasons.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reinforced that stance on Wednesday, telling Parliament it would be“premature” for the EU to close the agreement.
She also signaled that she will not back it in a vote expected between Thursday and Friday. The European Parliament has also approved a tougher safeguard mechanism.
It would let the EU temporarily suspend tariff preferences if imports harm European producers, and it lowers the trigger for sensitive goods such as beef and poultry: an investigation must open when imports rise 5% above the average of the previous three years, down from 10%.
It also halves deadlines-six to three months in general, four to two for sensitive products-and allows probes when evidence suggests imports fail EU standards on environment, animal welfare, or labor protection.
Lula frames the pact as geopolitics as much as commerce, arguing it would link about 722 million people and roughly $22 trillion in GDP in a public defense of multilateral rules as U.S. policy leans toward unilateral pressure.
Lula says: sign by December 20, or Brazil walks away for his term.
France and Italy are resisting, and Brussels is tightening farm-import safeguards.
The standoff is a credibility test for multilateral trade.
