Bangladesh's Indian Visa Application Centre Reopens In Dhaka, Functioning Suspended At Two Others

MENAFN - Live Mint) India on Thursday reopened its visa application centre in Bangladesh capital Dhaka, a day after it was shut due to heightened security concerns. However, two other centres in Bangladesh-located in Khulna (southwest) and Rajshahi (northwest)-remain closed for the same security reasons, officials and reports said, as reported by PTI.

There are five IVAC centres in Bangladesh. Apart from those in Dhaka, Khulna and Rajshahi, the two others are in the northeastern port city of Chattogram and northeastern Sylhet. The IVAC at Dhaka's Jamuna Future Park is the main, integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

“Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka is now operational and functioning normally,” an IVAC official told PTI.

The IVAC centre in Dhaka temporarily closed on Wednesday after tensions escalated when a large group of anti-India protesters marched toward the Indian High Commission.

On Thursday, the IVAC website announced that its two other centres in Khulna and Rajshahi were also closed due to similar security concerns.

“In view of the on-going security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025),” it said, adding,“All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it said. The envoy was apprised of India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh, it added.

The MEA said, "India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents."

Placing the issue in the broader bilateral context, the MEA added,“India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.”

The summons also followed recent incidents, including anti-India rhetoric by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who had made a public speech threatening to isolate the 'Seven Sisters' and provide refuge to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. Abdullah is known for his strong anti-India stand.

(With inputs from agencies)